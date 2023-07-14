POCATELLO — A local man who ironically resides on Chase Street was arrested Friday evening after leading Pocatello police on two separate pursuits while driving drunk, authorities said.
Derek Lee Montanez, 35, of Pocatello, was arrested on misdemeanor and felony eluding charges for the chases as well as a second offense driving under the influence charge.
The incident began to unfold around 7:45 p.m. Friday when a Pocatello police officer spotted Montanez speeding in his Jeep Cherokee SUV in the area of Sixth Avenue and East Center Street near the Bannock County Courthouse.
When Montanez wouldn't pull over, a chase ensued, police said.
The officer terminated the chase for safety reasons at North 15th Avenue and East Clark Street a short time later but was able to identify the Jeep Cherokee as belonging to Montanez, police said.
The officer then went to Montanez's home on Chase Street and observed him parking the Jeep Cherokee in his driveway and then entering the residence, police said.
Less than 10 minutes later, another Pocatello police officer observed Montanez leaving his residence, getting back into the Jeep Cherokee and driving away, police said.
This officer attempted to pull Montanez over but he again wouldn't comply and a second chase ensued, police said.
During this chase Montanez briefly drove around his neighborhood before returning to his home, police said.
Montanez exited his SUV once back at his residence and was promptly arrested by Pocatello police.
After Montanez was in custody, police said they began to suspect he was drunk and upon further investigation he was charged with second offense drunk driving.
It was Montanez's second drunk driving offense in the past 10 years, police said.
Police said Montanez's top speed during the chases was 50 mph, which was at least 20 mph over the speed limit in the largely residential areas where the pursuits occurred.
Montanez is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail pending the adjudication of his case.
