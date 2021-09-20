Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested Friday after police say he unlawfully possessed a stolen firearm.
Kanyon Terry Ray Cooke, of Pocatello, possessed a Glock 43X 9mm reported stolen out of Pocatello during a traffic stop around 8 p.m. Friday evening, police said.
The incident unfolded when a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a man, later identified as Cooke, driving a silver 2002 Audi in the area of 1300 East Clark without any functioning brake lights, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop, during which his K9 partner indicated narcotics were located inside the car, police said.
The deputy searched the vehicle and located a camera bag that contained several items of drug paraphernalia and the stolen pistol, according to police reports.
During a subsequent interview with police, Cooke said he purchased the stolen gun from a friend about three months ago, according to police.
In addition to other crimes, Cooke was previously convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in November 2020.
Cooke was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail where he remained incarcerated as of Monday evening.
In March, Cooke was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a felony enhancement for what would be his second conviction following the November incident.The enhancementallows a judge to impose prison lengths and fines twice the standard penalty for felony possession of a controlled substance convictions.
Cooke was released from jail in April after posting a $10,000 bond, according to court records.
Cooke appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Monday where his bond was set at $20,000.
He is due back in court on Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of the felonies for possession of a controlled substance, the enhancement for the second violation and the unlawful possession of a firearm charges, Cooke faces up to 19 years in prison and a fine of up to $35,000.