MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department confirmed it doesn’t believe a University of Idaho professor is involved in the Nov. 13 homicides that left four UI students dead.

News outlets reported last week that Rebecca Scofield, chairperson of the UI Department of History, is suing Texas resident Ashley Guillard for posting videos on TikTok alleging the professor ordered the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

