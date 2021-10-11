The suspect and child were located safe. The Jerome Police Department would like to thank the public for the assistance. Please direct any questions to Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328.
ORIGINAL STORY
Story continues below video
An Amber Alert has been issued regarding a 6-year-old boy who was abducted from Jerome, Idaho State Police said.
Police said the victim is Kingston James Solis, who weighs about 80 pounds and is 4 feet tall. Police said he is white with black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes, a black-and-red Avengers backpack and was missing his two top front teeth.
The child was last seen in the 300 block of East Avenue in Jerome, and the Jerome Police Department has been looking for the child, who is believed to be in imminent danger.
Police said the suspect, Lucy Elena Mendoza, 40, is a white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds.
Police said she drives a white 2018 Kia Stinger hatchback with the license plate ROXIEE. Her direction of travel is unknown. Police said she may be hanging out at locations with free internet, as she uses apps on her phone to make calls. Police said she has no current address and has been living out of her car.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 208-324-4328.