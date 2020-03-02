POCATELLO — Two fugitive brothers considered armed and dangerous and wanted in connection with an early Sunday morning incident in which a man was shot in the face at a south Pocatello mobile home park evaded capture for just over 36 hours before police arrested them Monday afternoon.
Mitchell John Gonzales, 22, and Mason Reid Gonzales, 20, both of Pocatello, were arrested around 2:30 p.m., Pocatello police said.
“Through a joint effort with multiple agencies in Bannock County, Mason Gonzales and Mitchell Gonzales have been taken into custody without incident," police said in a Monday afternoon news release. "The Pocatello Police Department would like to thank the public for their diligence and assistance in this matter.”
Police did not provide more information about the Gonzales brothers being arrested, including where they were located and how police found them.
The Sunday incident began to unfold around 1:30 a.m. in a cargo van parked at a mobile home park in the 4500 block of South Fifth Avenue. Witnesses immediately reported the incident to police who responded and confiscated the van as evidence.
The Gonzales brothers had fled from the scene in another vehicle by the time police arrived, police said.
Police said the 41-year-old man who was shot in the face is expected to survive. He was listed in stable condition at Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon, where he was transported via private vehicle after being shot, police said.
Police have not yet released the man's name but they said he is a resident of the mobile home park where the shooting occurred. The Gonzales brothers are from Pocatello but do not reside in that mobile home park.
Police said they're still trying to determine the relationship between the victim and the Gonzales brothers as well as any other details about the incident, including what circumstances or motives prompted the shooting.
Police believed the Gonzales brothers were armed with a handgun following the shooting, but did not say whether or not either brother was armed when they were arrested Monday.
As of Monday evening, neither Gonzales brother had been criminally charged.
In addition to being a suspect in the shooting, Mitchell Gonzales had a warrant for his arrest for domestic battery for an incident that occurred in Bannock County.
The brothers both have criminal records and are no strangers to Pocatello police.
Police said they are expected to release more information about the shooting on Tuesday.