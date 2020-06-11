UPDATE FROM IDAHO STATE POLICE: This is a Cancellation of the Idaho AMBER Alert System.
The victim and Suspect are no longer of interest to Rathdrum Police Department.
For information on this case Please contact Rathdrum Police Department directly.
***
An Amber Alert has been issued in Idaho for two missing boys who police believe are in imminent danger.
The alert was issued on Thursday afternoon by the Rathdrum Police Department in North Idaho regarding Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier, age 6, and Gene William Heckman, age 17. Police said the suspect in the case is the boys’ mother, 35-year-old Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, who they are believed to be traveling with.
The boys were last seen at Super 1 Foods in Rathdrum around 8 a.m. on May 31.
Leo is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black corduroy pants, black tennis shoes, a white T-shirt and a camouflage hooded jacket. Police said Leo has a large gap between his two front teeth and suffers from a speech impediment.
Gene is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt jacket and boots.
Police are calling the case a custodial child abduction because Mimi recently lost her parental rights for Leo.
Mimi’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of the letter “J” on the back of her left hand near her thumb.
Police said Leo and Gene are in imminent danger but have not provided further details on the case.
Mimi might be transporting the boys by car to either Nevada or Oklahoma, police said. Mimi’s vehicle was located abandoned in the Hayden area near Rathdrum but police said they believe she is now driving a black 2012 Nissan sedan with Idaho license plate number K616700.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mimi, Leo or Gene, contact Rathdrum police at 208-687-0711.