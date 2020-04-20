AMERICAN FALLS — Local authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating individuals believed to have vandalized three vehicles parked at an American Falls custom metal fabrication business on Thursday.
In a Thursday afternoon post to it’s Facebook page, the Power County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles parked at Farm Fab, located at 1507 Teton Ave. in American Falls, were vandalized between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on April 16.
When American Falls police officers and Power County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the business, the owner reported two vehicles had been damaged, a 2016 white GMC pickup truck and a 2012 white Chevrolet pickup truck. Moreover, the business owner reported another vehicle, a 2011 red Chevrolet pickup truck, was missing.
Police said the red pickup truck was located about 1/2 mile west of the business and was also significantly damaged.
All vehicles sustained several thousand dollars worth of damage, said police, adding that authorities believe multiple subjects were involved in the alleged crime.
Police said they have identified three persons of interest in the case and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any additional information about the incident is encouraged to call the Power County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 226-2319.