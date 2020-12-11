We are requesting help to locate a missing and possibly abducted child.
CHILD - DEREK JESUS ABITIA RODRIGUEZ
10-year-old male child
60 lbs
Brown hair
Brown eyes
Hispanic male.
Possibly wearing red shoes and a black coat.
Child may be traveling with his non-custodial parent:
GABRIELLA RODRIGUEZ
30-year-old female
Non-custodial mother
May be traveling from Idaho Falls to Colorado, possibly through Wyoming.
Possibly traveling in a 2006 Blue Chrysler Sebring Sedan – Colorado License Plate – DHR259.
OR a Black 90’s model Ford Expedition.
The child was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. Friday.
Anyone who has seen the child or the non-custodial parent since 5:00 p.m. should contact IFPD at (208) 529-1200. Anyone who knows their current whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately by calling 911.