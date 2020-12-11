DEREK JESUS ABITIA RODRIGUEZ

DEREK JESUS ABITIA RODRIGUEZ

 Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

We are requesting help to locate a missing and possibly abducted child.

CHILD - DEREK JESUS ABITIA RODRIGUEZ

10-year-old male child

60 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Hispanic male.

Possibly wearing red shoes and a black coat.

GABRIELLA RODRIGUEZ

GABRIELLA RODRIGUEZ

Child may be traveling with his non-custodial parent:

GABRIELLA RODRIGUEZ

30-year-old female

Non-custodial mother

May be traveling from Idaho Falls to Colorado, possibly through Wyoming.

Possibly traveling in a 2006 Blue Chrysler Sebring Sedan – Colorado License Plate – DHR259.

OR a Black 90’s model Ford Expedition.

The child was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who has seen the child or the non-custodial parent since 5:00 p.m. should contact IFPD at (208) 529-1200. Anyone who knows their current whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately by calling 911.