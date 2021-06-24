Idaho State Police is requesting assistance locating a lost dog that was involved in a crash on Wednesday.
At approximately 6:11 p.m, Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle crash on Interstate 15, at milepost 68, in Pocatello. Abigail Rhoads, 29, of Pocatello, was driving northbound in a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Rhoades drove off the road into the median, and her vehicle rolled.
Rhoads was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, in Pocatello.
During the crash, a white pit bull ran away from the scene. Idaho State Police is requesting the public's help in re-uniting the dog and owner. Please call 208-239-9808 if you see a loose dog in the area of the crash. Refer case number P21000514.