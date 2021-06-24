POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are asking the public to help them locate a pit bull that went missing after a crash on Wednesday.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 15 in Pocatello shortly after 6 p.m.
Police say Abigail Rhoads, 29, of Pocatello, was traveling north in a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser when she drove off the road and into the median near milepost 68. Her vehicle then rolled.
Rhoads was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the crash. Officials there say she was treated and released.
Police say a white, female pit bull involved in the crash ran away from the scene, but they believe she may still be in the area. They are trying to reunite the animal, named Alithea, with her owner and are asking anyone who sees the dog or has information about her whereabouts to contact them at 208-239-9808 and reference case number P21000514.
They discourage people from stopping on the road and trying to catch the dog themselves for safety reasons and because she may try to run off again.