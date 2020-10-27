An Idaho Falls man suspected of shooting someone has been arrested.
According to a news release, Austin Blakely is facing potential charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement.
The shooting occurred before 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Street and Holmes Avenue. One person was injured and hospitalized, and an investigation is ongoing.
The Idaho Falls Police Department sent out a news release at noon Tuesday asking for assistance in locating Blakely. Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said Blakely had been located at 2:15 p.m.
The police department is asking anyone with security cameras within a mile of the intersection to review the footage from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. to see if they recorded anything suspicious. Anyone with information can contact the police department at 208-529-1200.