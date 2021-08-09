POCATELLO — A Saturday welfare check for a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car on Jefferson Avenue resulted in Pocatello police arresting a man for possessing approximately 10,000 pills of suspected fentanyl, according to court records.
The man in the car, later identified as Marco Antonio Osuna, 27, of Tucson, Arizona, has been charged with numerous felony charges stemming from the incident, including trafficking heroin, possession of the controlled substance fentanyl with the intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery upon a police officer. Osuna was also charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing a police officer, according to an affidavit of probable cause document containing a Pocatello police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident began to occur around 7 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the Common Cents convenience store at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and East Oak Street for a welfare check on a man that had been slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running car for over two hours, police said.
When police approached the vehicle, Osuna rolled the window down a few inches and said that he was waiting for a friend, said police, adding that they noted he had slurred speech and that his eyes were red and glossy.
When police asked Osuna for his identification, Osuna rolled up the window, locked the doors to the car and began rummaging around in the glove compartment, center console and back seat of the vehicle, police said.
The officer asked Osuna to exit the vehicle to undergo a field sobriety test and when Osuna stood up to get out the car, the case of a pulled-apart pen consistent with drug use fell from his lap, police said.
When police instructed Osuna to place his hands behind his back and that he was being detained, Osuna got back into the driver’s seat of the car and tried to start the vehicle, police said. Osuna was tased and placed into the back seat of the patrol car, police said.
During a search of the vehicle, police located two loaded firearms and a black backpack, according to police. When police searched the backpack, they found a copy of Osuna’s identification card, several packages of suspected fentanyl pills, and several packages of suspected heroin, police said.
The suspected fentanyl weighed over 1,115 grams, which Pocatello police said is approximately 10,000 pills. The weight of the suspected heroin was over 321 grams, police said.
Osuna was transported to the Pocatello Police Department where police interviewed him. During the interview, Osuna said he has made approximately four trips from Arizona to Pocatello for the purpose of selling fentanyl pills and heroin, police said.
Police said that Osuna told them that he paid $30,000 in Arizona for the 10,000 fentanyl pills and that he also purchased the heroin in Arizona to sell in Pocatello.
Osuna was then arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated with a $1 million bond that 6th District Judge David Hooste set on Monday.
Osuna is due back in court on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing, which will involve prosecutors attempting to prove there is enough evidence against Osuna to elevate his case from magistrate to district court in preparation that the case goes to trial.
If convicted of the felony trafficking of fentanyl charge, Osuna faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and $25,000 in fines and could face a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Osuna also faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 if convicted of the felony possession of heroin with the intent to distribute charge.
If convicted of the two unlawful possession of a firearm charges, the battery on a police officer charge and the misdemeanor resisting and obstructing charge, Osuna faces up to 16 years in prison and a fine of up to $61,000.