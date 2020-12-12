POCATELLO — Three people were injured early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Pocatello's north side.
Pocatello police said the 12:20 a.m. collision between a car and SUV at Flandro Drive and Hiline Road was alcohol-related.
One of the drivers involved in the wreck will be charged with driving under the influence, police said.
Two Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck to transport the three accident victims including the allegedly drunk driver to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
The names of the accident victims have not yet been released but Pocatello police said all three are adults and their injuries are non-life threatening.
Pocatello and Chubbuck police and Idaho State Police responded to the crash and temporarily shut down the Flandro-Hiline intersection to traffic.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
