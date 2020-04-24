A massive Thursday afternoon dust storm that created blackout conditions and blocked traffic on Interstate 86 east of American Falls contributed to four crashes involving 13 vehicles, state police confirmed Friday night.
Between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., state police and the Power County Sheriff's Office investigated four separate crashes involving a total of five passenger vehicles and eight commercial vehicles, according to a press release.
Both sides of the interstate were blocked from 11:45 a.m. to 9 p.m., state police said.
State police said the accidents occurred between mileposts 47 and 49. Police said several people involved in the accidents had to be taken to local medical centers. No specific medical information was provided, but police said on Thursday the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
"One of the commercial vehicles involved spilled its load of fertilizer, which had to be cleaned up," state police said in the press release.
Idaho State Police and Power County Sheriff deputies were assisted by Power County Fire and EMS, Fort Hall Fire, Fort Hall Police, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Idaho Transportation Department.
State police said a HAZMAT team was called to clean up the fertilizer. The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory calling for gusts of up to 45 mph in East Idaho throughout Thursday.