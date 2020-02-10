BLACKFOOT - Ralyn D. Piper (21) was arrested Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8 after she forced her way into a residence on N. Stout Street in Blackfoot and battered a 93-year-old female victim.
Piper was located inside the victim’s residence by responding officers and taken into custody.
Piper will be arraigned Monday morning (Feb. 10) on charges of aggravated battery, burglary, malicious injury to property, and resisting and obstruction.
Piper is also being held on one felony warrant and one misdemeanor out of Bannock County.