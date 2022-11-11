On a late summer night 33 years ago, 19-year-old Lance Kolbet of Pocatello stood atop the conning tower of the USS Henry M. Jackson with his only companions being his lookout partner and a set of binoculars.
It was a full-moon midnight, and the pair had been sent up the tower on watch duty as the submarine carved just beneath the water off the Coast of Mexico. Though they were scouting for ships, they saw two things that night that to this day still positively sit in Kolbet’s memory.
The warm calm waters, combined with algae and the dark night, created the ingredients for a natural phenomenon—a bioluminescence of brilliant blue, silver, and green that made the ocean seem as if it were glowing.
But that wasn’t all Kolbet and his companion enjoyed that night. As they gazed out with their binoculars, they saw splashing ahead of the submarine.
“We were on the surface of the water looking around with our binoculars…and there were these dolphins jumping in front of our submarine,” Kolbet, now 53, said. “(The submarine) pushes a pressure wake in the water and so these dolphins were playing in front of our submarine and jumping way into the air…I remember telling Darren, ‘I wonder how many 19-year-olds are in a conning tower of a ballistic missile submarine doing what we’re doing right now.’ I think I’ll always remember that moment.”
Kolbet, who served in the Navy as a radioman until 1992, explained his five-year-tour of late night shifts taught him the value and ethics of putting in hard work.
“When I joined the Navy, (I learned) there’s no such thing as a 40-hour work week,” he said. “It was more like an 80-hour work week or longer. It was like they work you to death and pretty soon it just became a habit that you were not afraid of hard work.”
A year after his tour, he’d obtained his insurance licenses at Idaho State University and founded his own company, University Financial Group, which he has remained president of for 29 years.
And though Kolbet is no longer standing atop conning towers or transmitting radio signals to nearby submarines, he is involved with Pocatello’s veteran community.
On Friday his company and The Blue Cross of Idaho sponsored a Veterans Day gala, the “James E. Johnson Memorial Endowment Dinner”, at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Presented by the AMVETS Bengal Post #1901, the dinner raised funds for the “James E. Johnson” college scholarship endowment.
This was the gala’s first year and it was held in honor of Johnson, who was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps who died in the Korean War and is the only Pocatello Medal of Honor recipient.
Kolbet said the City of Pocatello established a James E. Johnson Day but it has started to fall by the wayside, and he “didn’t want Johnson’s memory to be forgotten” so he opened an endowment.
The funds raised at the dinner will benefit veterans attending ISU’s College of Business, and Kolbet hopes the endowment will continue on to both assist veterans financially and keep Johnson in the public’s memory for years to come.
Remembering those who have served has special meaning to Kolbet, particularly because he has many fond memories of Navy friends he is still friends with today. He recalls playing Axis and Allies with them in the barracks at age 21, and nearly three decades later they still reach out to ask how each of them are doing.
“We all stay in touch on Facebook, and it’s so weird because I have one friend who actually does insurance and investments like me,” he said. “We went through radio school and submarine school together, and we’re still friends today.”
