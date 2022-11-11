Lance Kolbet

Lance Kolbet, on the right, graduating from Navy bootcamp.

 Submitted Photo

On a late summer night 33 years ago, 19-year-old Lance Kolbet of Pocatello stood atop the conning tower of the USS Henry M. Jackson with his only companions being his lookout partner and a set of binoculars.

It was a full-moon midnight, and the pair had been sent up the tower on watch duty as the submarine carved just beneath the water off the Coast of Mexico. Though they were scouting for ships, they saw two things that night that to this day still positively sit in Kolbet’s memory.

