POCATELLO — The 10th annual Gate City Brewfest in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday drew more than 1,700 beer aficionados and also featured a special VIP event for lovers of craft brews, according to Stephanie Palagi, president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc.
“This is the first year we’ve hosted a VIP event prior to the regular Brewfest,” Palagi said.
The VIP event cost $65 per person in advance and highlighted tasty creations by craft brewers during the afternoon.
“So the VIPs bought a little more expensive ticket, and for that cost they received an hour of specialty beer tasting that wasn’t available during the regular event,” Palagi said.
She says those who bought the VIP tickets also got a swag bag, a mug and a lanyard.
“It’s really just an event for craft beer lovers,” she said.
Dustin Henry of the Brewfest committee said the VIP event was well received.
“There were different styles of beers so they were all different and all beers prior to Saturday hadn’t been readily available in Southeast Idaho,” he said.
He says they even got feedback from people who didn’t purchase the VIP entry and when they realized what it entailed they wished they had bought a ticket for it.
The VIP event sought to let people know what craft beer is all about, Henry said.
“A lot of people really liked them — everyone really liked them,” Henry said.
The event was held a little later in the day than in years past to bolster the odds for nice weather, Palagi said. And it worked.
“We got beautiful weather so we’re super happy about that,” Palagi said.
Meanwhile, the regular event tickets were $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.
Then purchasers could sample the beers inside participating businesses, which drives foot traffic into the bars and eateries, she said.
Plus, the funds raised from the event are split between the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Historic Downtown Pocatello.
It’s one of the largest fundraisers for the two groups, bringing in about $30,000 this year in total revenue after expenses, Palagi said.
She said everybody seemed pleased with how it all turned out.
“We were the first large public event to cancel because of COVID in March 2020 and we’re the first one back,” Palagi said. “So I feel good about that.”
And there’s more yet to come.
“Mark your calendars because we’re going to do this again on Sept. 17 and that’s going to be a Friday evening Brewfest,” she said.
That event is slated to run from 5 to 9 p.m. and use the same format.
“It will be just like this,” Palagi said. “Outside and bar to bar and restaurant to restaurant.”
She says they hope to continue the success of this Brewfest, since the revenue is important for bars and restaurants and other businesses.
And they missed out on that revenue last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot of making up to do because they couldn’t have it last year,” Palagi said.