POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating the death of a 32-year-old Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center inmate.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Correction say Amanda P. Green appears to have died by suicide.
The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Tuesday, five days after a correctional officer found her hanging in her cell at the prison, officials said.
Green was serving time for possession of a controlled substance and burglary convictions out of Twin Falls County. She would have been eligible for parole in 2022 and would have completed her sentence by June 7, 2025, officials said.