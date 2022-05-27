POCATELLO — Having grown up on a farm that was her family's main source of food in the early 1900s, longtime Pocatello resident and centenarian Elva Rainey was eating organic before modern health enthusiasts popularized it.
Rainey, who turned 101 on Saturday, attributes her longevity to her organic diet.
"We grew up on organic food and didn't know it," Rainey said.
Farming was a large part of Rainey's life, but the 101-year-old was also a talented seamstress, a secretary for two decades at local schools and a mother of four children who grew up in Pocatello in the house where she still lives.
Rainey lives with her daughter, Sandy, and spends most of her days now taking care of the family dogs, helping out with cooking and enjoying family time.
To celebrate her 101st birthday on Saturday, Rainey's children and grandchildren planned to travel from nearby and out of state to be with her in Pocatello.
While Rainey is grateful to have lived a long, full life, she said sometimes being 100 years old "isn't all it's cracked up to be." She's healthy aside from some impairments to her sight and hearing, but those impairments frustrate her.
"If you have your vision and your hearing, it's great," she said. "But when you don't hear and see very well, being 100 years old isn't what it's cracked up to be. It's very tiring and very, very frustrating."
She said the hardest thing about aging has been losing some of her independence and giving up her position as "top dog."
"I always tell her that she's the octopus and we're just her tentacles," Sandy said of her mother. "So, we're just here and she's still top dog."
Throughout her 75 years in Pocatello, Rainey made a significant impact on the neighborhood children with whom her children grew up. Sandy said if any parent couldn't find their kid, they'd go to Rainey's house and find them snuggled on the couch reading a book with her.
"She was very beloved, just like a second mother to them," Sandy said.
The neighborhood kids returned to West Eldredge Road last year to celebrate Rainey's 100th birthday, but this year will be a more intimate family gathering, she said. Rainey's looking forward to seeing her children and grandchildren.