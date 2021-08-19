POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman who sold home décor items online for six years has opened a brick-and-mortar shop in Pocatello to offer area residents some browsing options.
Tara Teuscher — who's known as Tooshi — says things have been going well since she opened the storefront location for Tooshi's Thrifty Decor on June 12 at 1334 Main St. in Pocatello.
She says her store, which is across from Duffy's Tavern, focuses on providing items that were formerly recycled, but are now improved for resale.
That's because it's simpler and easier for some people to just come into the store to find items they want than to work entirely through Facebook, said Teuscher, who nonetheless still also uses Facebook.
Teuscher, who has 1,479 followers on Facebook, said she had about 30 people come into the 800-square-foot location during the opening day.
Tooshi’s offers an eclectic mix of seasonal and home decor, small furniture, homemade cookies and freeze-dried candies.
It also offers a heartfelt sign about Labrador retrievers, tasty and decorative gingerbread cookies, and hypoallergenic jewelry, among other eclectic items.
One woman in the store recently had high praise for what's offered at Tooshi's.
“Her displays are so beautiful and fun to look at,” said Debbie Garvin of Chubbuck.
Garvin said she and her three daughters all shop for items at Tooshi's Thrifty Decor.
And Garvin adds that everything is displayed by categories.
So that makes it easy to find items specifically for a kitchen or bathroom or whatever someone is looking for, Garvin said.
And the store offers a lot of variety.
“The nice thing is my store changes every week,” Teuscher said. “There will be new items out every week, which offers added incentives for decor shoppers who prefer to shop in person rather than only on Facebook.
Plus the items she sells are very affordable.
“And it's nice when you decorate affordably because then you're more willing to swap it out more often and get new stuff,” she said.
For instance, people can buy most items at the store for less than $10.
People can enjoy items they buy for however long they want it and then they can donate it back, Teuscher said.
Then customers haven't spent a lot of money for something that they may feel obliged to keep for a few years to get their full use out of it.
“So if you have home decor that you're wanting to get rid of you can bring it here and I will give you a discount coupon to put back in the store if you contribute to what I have out,” she said.
Then Teuscher can resell the items to someone else.
But she only seeks items that are still in good enough condition to resell to other customers.
The former track athlete at Idaho State University said she got started as an entrepreneur when she would decorate her doctor's workspace with a monthly theme.
“And then people would come and see how I decorated,” Teuscher said. “And then I started selling those little items to patients and other people and it grew from there.”
She then started a page on Facebook called Tooshi's Thrifty Treasures, where she's sold items for the last four or five years.
“People knew about me before the store became a real thing,” she said.
She says much of what she sells are recycled items in good condition that she finds at thrift stores.
“I've always been one for the underdog so I love to find things that have a little blemish to them in the thrift store that I see potential in,” Teuscher said.
Then she will adapt that item a bit and put it back out for sale.
“It's nice to see things you can repurpose,” she said.
And she says she's excited about the upcoming holidays because she has lots of fun home décor items that match those holiday themes. There's a definite market for these kinds of items in the area, in addition to non-holiday offerings, Teuscher says.
“I very rarely have someone walk out without finding something they like,” she said.
The store is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1334 Main Street in Pocatello.