A Pocatello resident has started a business called Heavenly Helper to aid elderly people in their homes.
Paula McRae, who has experience in home health care, said she had been trying to think of a good business for a long while.
“I knew I wanted to work for myself for a really long time and I tried a few things and they didn't work out,” she said.
So one day she promised God that if he gave her an idea she wouldn't waste it.
Then the 56-year-old entrepreneur said she was driving to Idaho Falls one day to see her kids and the idea just popped into her head.
“You know what — go out and help the elderly,” McRae said.
But she wasn't exactly sure at first how she was going to accomplish that.
Initially she had an idea to offer errands and call her business Elderly Errands. But that didn't seem to quite fit.
“And then I got offered a position to work in home health care,” she said.
McRae thought it was a great opportunity that went right along with her business idea to help the elderly, so she accepted the job because it would help her figure out more of what's going to go along with her business.
“This was just a stepping stone and this is going to teach me what I need to know,” McRae said.
And she said the experience was extremely helpful.
“I saw the daily living things like food, eating, taking care of their houses and just everyday things,” she said.
Many elderly residents, for instance, need help with getting to the bathroom and cleaning, McRae said.
And there were many elderly clients who weren't able to go out and get groceries and do other tasks.
“There were a lot who didn't have a car to get to doctor's appointments and run other errands,” McRae said.
Some relied on their kids to help them out.
But it can be difficult for family members to break from their jobs and lives to help out on a regular basis, she said, so many elderly residents have insurance or Medicare or other programs to help them out in their homes.
But those services can run out eventually, and that's where McRae chose to try to meet the needs of the elderly.
She didn't, however, have a good idea of what to name her new business at first.
But then she got to talking with an 84-year-old client one day who told her she was sent from heaven.
“So I said, you know what — that's my new name.”
And she said her work in home health for a time ultimately helped her figure out what some of the needs were for area elderly residents.
And having someone available for them to complete some tasks is a big help.
For instance, one client who recently passed away was able to use the bathroom and get dressed and take showers at an advanced age.
“But she couldn't clean the house or change the bed or vacuum or clean the cat box,” McRae said.
Still, she could get dressed on her own.
Another client just needed structure and somebody to encourage him to get up and exercise, she said.
McRae's Heavenly Helper business is there to fill in the gaps on such needs with rides to the doctor or getting groceries and other tasks.
“They are sort of add-on services and little things that other stay-at-home care services might not provide, unless the client signs a contract,” McRae said.
These are the things people just do every day and you take them for granted and don't even think about it, she said.
But when people start getting up in years it gets harder for them to even go out and get groceries. Especially with the pandemic it's a little more of a challenge for elderly people to go out in public to run some errands, McRae said.
“It's the elderly that we have to worry about,” she said.
So she can use her car to go the store and back for groceries so the client doesn't have to go out.
And she will do all that for $15 an hour with a two-hour minimum.
And if someone is simply not able to afford some of her services and needs them, she will even do some of them for free.
She says if a person can't afford it, then God bless them.
“I feel good at the end of the day because this isn't about making money, it's about taking care of people,” McRae said.
The only thing she asks is that the clients buy the cleaning supplies because she doesn't bring anything herself, except for maybe a feather duster.
Then clients can just watch TV and McRae will do the housekeeping chores until all the work is done, and there's no commitment.
She says it's a way to give back.
“They're our generation ahead of us — they're our parents,” McRae said. “And that's just what God told me I'm supposed to do.”
The hours for Heavenly Helper are generally Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
McRae mostly covers Pocatello, but would consider going as far as Blackfoot if it was needed.
The phone number for Heavenly Helper is 208-241-1194.