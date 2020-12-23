A Pocatello woman is taking on the task of catching people who might otherwise slip through the cracks this holiday season by providing families in need with a simple yet special gift: A warm Christmas meal.
Lindsey Nye, who was born and raised in Pocatello, said that come Christmas Day she and her friends will cook and deliver dinner to about 30 local families — around 100 people total.
“This year I wanted to do something different for Christmas,” Nye said. “My heart aches for those feeling lost or alone or completely defeated, regardless of the reason or circumstance that surrounds them…. (Now) more than ever I want to bring everybody together.”
This desire to help evolved into a brainstorming session during which Nye and several of her friends spoke with people in need and decided how to best help them.
“I just mentioned to my friend that I should invite everyone over for a big family dinner, and obviously for multiple reasons that wouldn’t work,” Nye said. “I then got this crazy idea that I would take family dinner to them.”
Over the past several weeks, Nye was able to collect about $250 in donations for the food but much of the money needed to provide the dinners is coming out of her own pocket.
Several of her friends have volunteered to help her cook and deliver the food.
Nye and a group of about 10 others will be cooking the food, which includes ham, turkey, rolls and cookies. They will then put together to-go boxes and deliver the dinners to people’s doorsteps.
Initially, Nye wanted to drop off each box personally, but when the amount of people asking for Christmas dinner exceeded her expectations, she knew she would need some help.
Yet she still found a way to make the delivery personal — she plans to include a handwritten note on each box with a caring message.
“I love this idea of every single one of those 100 people on Christmas day, around the same time, sitting down at their own dinner tables in their own homes eating this meal that I just cooked for them,” Nye said. “And you know, with COVID and just everything going on, I feel like where I can’t… have everybody at one big table, I think that’s the next best thing."