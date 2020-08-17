A Pocatello woman was killed Monday morning when a sport utility vehicle rolled on City Creek Road on the city's West Bench, according to Idaho State Police.
Police said Tamara Green, 53, was traveling on City Creek Road in a 1991 Chevrolet Blazer at 8:23 a.m. Police said she left the roadway and the vehicle overturned.
Police said she was not wearing a seat belt and she succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Bannock County Search and Rescue responded to the accident.