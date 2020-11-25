CHUBBUCK — A Pocatello woman was injured when her car crashed into a dental office near Pine Ridge Mall on Monday night.
Jesika Stewart, 24, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after her car struck the Aspen Dental building in the 4100 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Monday, Chubbuck police said.
Chubbuck police said Stewart told them she fell asleep at the wheel while driving along Yellowstone Avenue, causing her car to leave the roadway and crash into the dental office.
When Chubbuck police arrived on the scene they found Stewart's car to be unoccupied.
Chubbuck police said that after the crash but before emergency responders arrived on the scene an injured Stewart walked to the nearby Walmart retail store to get someone to report the crash to police.
Once authorities realized Stewart was at the Walmart, emergency units responded there and Stewart was transported to PMC, Chubbuck police said.
Chubbuck police later cited Stewart for inattentive driving and driving without a license in connection to the crash.
Aspen Dental was closed at the time of the incident.
Stewart's car appeared to be totaled as a result of the collision while the Aspen Dental building’s exterior suffered only minor damage.