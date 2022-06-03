POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde, a longtime resident of East Idaho, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6.
Her son, Dean Wilde, explained that Naomi will be celebrating by riding a camel at Grace Assisted Living.
"When she turned 104, someone asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to ride an elephant," he said. "This year, she was asked the same thing, and she said, 'how about a camel?' She was joking, but now that's going to come to pass."
The celebration will be held outside of Grace Assisted Living due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the camel, Dean explained that the party will have portable fish tanks that guests will be able to fish in.
"She enjoys fishing," Dean said. "It should be a lot of fun."
Dean explained that Naomi's secret to her longevity is her love for meeting new people and her love for life.
"She can't hear or see very well," he said. "But she always tries to get to know people. She has a tremendous positive outlook on life. Also lots of diet Coke."
The celebration will begin around 1:30 p.m. with the arrival of the camel. Dean explained that it will likely last until 3 p.m.
Naomi was born on June 6, 1915, on a farm in Cleveland, Idaho. She was the oldest of six children. In December of 1941, she married Merlin Wilde. The two were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for about 66 years until Merlin's death in 2007. Naomi moved to Grace Assisted Living at age 101.
During their marriage, Merlin served in World War II. While he was away, Naomi worked as a telephone operator in Pocatello. After the war ended, they moved to a farm in Mink Creek where they raised their three sons, Ross, Van and Dean. After their retirement, they lived on their farm during the summers and St. George, Utah, in the winters.