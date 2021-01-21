CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck police arrested a 28-year-old Pocatello woman on a drug charge following a traffic stop on Sunday.
They say they stopped Cheyanne M. Blair for having an obstructed license plate. During the incident, officers noticed several things that led them to believe there may be narcotics in the vehicle and they ended up finding a trace amount of amphetamine.
Blair has since been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough al has been set for Jan. 26.