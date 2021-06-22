CHUBBUCK — A 37-year-old Pocatello woman is facing a felony drug charge in Bannock County.
Elisa Shoemaker has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to magistrate court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for June 28.
If convicted of the crime, Shoemaker faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Chubbuck police say they arrested Shoemaker during a traffic stop on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue on June 17. Shoemaker, a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly had amphetamine in her possession at that time.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Shoemaker was still being held at the Bannock County Jail.