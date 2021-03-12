POCATELLO — A 35-year-old Pocatello woman is facing a felony drug charge in Bannock County.
Penny D. Lacy has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for March 15.
Pocatello police say they were investigating a disturbance in an alley on the 300 block of West Bridger on Sunday afternoon when they made contact with Lacy, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Police say Lacy had two warrants out for her arrest, so they took her into custody. During a search at the jail, they say they located methamphetamine in a baggie on her person.