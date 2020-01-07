A 32-year-old woman was cited for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash on Mink Creek Road south of Pocatello late Monday night, according to Bannock County sheriff’s officials.
They say Pocatello resident Ashley Joslin was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze south of the Cherry Springs area when she struck a power pole, shearing it in the process. An Idaho Power worker reported the accident to authorities around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Sheriff’s officials say a male passenger, whose name was not released, was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the crash. His current condition was not available on Tuesday.
Idaho Power officials say the crash caused a power outage around 11:53 p.m. on Monday night, shortly before the incident was reported early Tuesday morning.
The outage affected 227 customers. Idaho Power officials said they were able to restore power to the majority of those by 6 a.m. and all of them by 9 a.m.