POCATELLO — A 50-year-old Pocatello woman is facing a first-degree stalking charge in Bannock County.
Tani M. Hall is accused of contacting the female victim on Dec. 26, which violated a protection order, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Hall was taken into custody and booked into Bannock County Jail, but posted $1,000 bail on Wednesday and was released.
A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take Hall's case to trial has been set for Jan. 5. If she is found guilty of first-degree stalking, a felony crime, she faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.