POCATELLO — A 30-year-old Pocatello woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly punching an officer on Wednesday.
Natasha N. Hudson has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for May 20.
The incident allegedly took place at the Common Cents Store on North Arthur Avenue on Wednesday evening.
Pocatello police initially responded to the scene to perform a welfare check on a female who was yelling and screaming at people. They said they ended up taking the woman, Hudson, into custody after she punched one of their officer’s in the face.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police say Hudson also had multiple warrants out for her arrest.