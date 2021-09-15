There was a smile on Ida Gigger's face on Monday evening as her family rolled her in a wheelchair out of the Pocatello Idaho Temple following their tour of the newly unveiled building.
"I've been waiting a long time to get in here, a long time," Gigger said.
Gigger was diagnosed about a year ago with end-stage kidney disease and was told in April she had only a few weeks to live. But the 97-year-old’s prognosis didn’t deter her from setting a goal for herself.
She wanted to live long enough to see the much-anticipated opening of the new temple in September.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a resident of Pocatello, news of the Pocatello Idaho Temple project more than four years ago excited Gigger. The temple was finished this month and opened for its first public tours on Monday after two years of construction.
Gigger's physician Fahim Rahim, a local kidney doctor, knew of her temple dream and said he would do everything in his power to help her realize it. Though, as a veteran of more than 20 years in his field, Rahim knew the odds were not in her favor.
But Rahim’s outlook changed as weeks and then months passed with Gigger's health taking a turn for the better. Her condition gradually stabilized and improved, and on Monday Gigger fulfilled her dream of touring the temple — a feat Rahim called a miracle.
“I honestly don't have the words to express my joy and gratitude,” Rahim said, before turning to Gigger outside the temple and saying, “I gotta tell you, Ida. You're one tough cookie.”
Gigger toured the temple on Monday with her family. Her granddaughter Kasey Koyle said she believes her grandmother’s faith has had a lot to do with her recovery and her having been able to see the finished temple.
“I think she's definitely being protected from the other side of the veil,” Koyle said. “At one point, she told me she didn't feel like she had a purpose anymore. She just kept saying, ‘Why am I here?’
“I feel like maybe this was her purpose, to share her testimony and her faith with others and show that she can keep going and that everybody, no matter how old they are, has a purpose here.”
Gigger said the temple exceeded her expectations and that her favorite part of the building was the interior art stained glass that hangs on the wall at the front of the chapel.
Rahim suggested Gigger’s next big milestone would be her 100th birthday. Gigger’s eyes widened for a moment at the thought, but she flashed Rahim a smile.
Koyle, who described her relationship with her grandmother as “very close,” said she thinks her grandmother will be here “for a long time.”