POCATELLO — Pocatello police arrested a local 25-year-old woman on Saturday for allegedly having methamphetamine.
Taylor M. Cornwall has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. She has also been charged with a misdemeanor for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Pocatello police say the incident began when Cornwall allegedly failed to return a vehicle that she had borrowed, and it was subsequently reported stolen.
An officer spotted Cornwall driving the vehicle in the area of 13th and Lander and stopped her, police said. During the incident, the officer discovered a syringe loaded with methamphetamine on the floorboard.