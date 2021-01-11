POCATELLO — A 24-year-old Pocatello woman is facing charges for allegedly trying to send drugs to a jail inmate.
Jesika A. Stewart has been charged with three counts of introducing or conveying major contraband into a correctional facility and one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, all felonies, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for Wednesday.
Bannock County sheriff’s officials say Stewart was arrested following an investigation. She’s accused of mailing the prescription medication Suboxone to an inmate at the jail and dropping off a prescription bottle containing pills that had been tampered with. Officials say they contained methamphetamine.