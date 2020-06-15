POCATELLO — A 33-year-old Pocatello woman is facing felony charges for allegedly threatening officers and throwing knives toward them during a disturbance over the weekend.
Bonnie D. Devinney has been charged with two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial has been set for June 23.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred at a residence on the 1600 block of North Main on Sunday evening.
Pocatello police say they initially responded to a disturbance in the area.
While they were on scene, they were told that Devinney had shown up intoxicated and was causing problems, according to court records.
When officers attempted to make contact with Devinney, she allegedly threatened them and threw multiple knives in their direction, according to court records.
One of the officers ended up deploying a taser on Devinney due to safety concerns.
Police say Devinney was cleared by emergency medical personnel and was then taken into custody.
Devinney was subsequently charged for threatening “by act and/or word to do violence upon” two officers with a deadly instrument, according to court records.
Police say none of the officers were injured in the incident.