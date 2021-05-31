POCATELLO — Twenty-six area residents and a new sponsor celebrated the summer reopening of the Pocatello Visitor’s Center recently at 2695 S. Fifth Ave.
The new sponsor is the Lookout Credit Union, according to BJ Fillingame, the vice president of marketing for the credit union, which was formerly known as ISU Credit Union.
“We were just approached by Stephanie Palagi of Historic Downtown Pocatello to be involved in the visitor’s center,” he said.
And they were happy to help out.
“We love this community — our headquarters are here and Pocatello is a beautiful place, as we all know,” Fillingame said.
And he says it’s easy to tell by the housing market and the boom in business and growth that the community is thriving, so he says the possibilities for the future of the Pocatello Visitor’s Center are endless.
“It’s unique. You know, sometimes people come to a community and want to come in and have a one-stop-shop to see what’s going on,” he said.
They may want to know about, for example, the demographics or the restaurants and the hotels.
“So it’s good to have something that’s a hub to really provide all that information,” Fillingame said.
He thinks the cooperative effort has been a long time coming and it feels good to finally see it come to fruition, Fillingame said.
“So we’re happy to be behind it and support it,” he said.
He said he’s previously been to the center a couple of times before the summer reopening celebration, which included treats for all the visitors.
And the rose garden behind the center is just a nice extra touch for the tourism center.
“It’s kind of a little gem I think in our community,” Fillingame said.
Plus the center’s in a corridor right off Interstate 15 near the new Maverik gas station and sees lots of traffic.
Fillingame hopes to see the center play an ever bigger role in helping visitors as the summer wears on.
Pocatello Visitor’s Center Supervisor Lucinda Klein says the center can help promote Pocatello throughout the Western states.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic reduced visits to the center last year, the center would see people from all over the world because Pocatello is a gateway to Yellowstone National Park, according to Klein.
And they still see a broad array of visitors from all over.
And a lot of people will stop in the community for information about campsites or hotels.
“Even last year we had a lot of people traveling more to nearby sites,” she said.
A billboard on I-15 directs them to the correct exit to get to the Pocatello Visitor’s Center.
Ultimately, that tourism has a big impact on the area economy, according to a brochure from VisitPocatello.com
The top visitor activities in Southeast Idaho include shopping, swimming, landmark visits, historic site visits, visits to national and state parks, and hiking and backpacking.
A brochure says travel spending is expected to exceed $265 million in Southeast Idaho. And it notes that over 3,690 jobs per year are created by tourism in Southeast Idaho.
Meanwhile, the Pocatello Visitor’s Center is looking for volunteers to help staff the site during the summer for three-hour shifts once a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Klein said.
For more information, call Klein at 208-479-4272 or email her at pocatelloinfo@gmail.com.