Veterans Day Parade 3 (copy)

The U.S. Marine Corps on display during the Veterans Day Parade in Pocatello in 2022.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — After successfully reviving a Gate City tradition that hadn’t been around for about eight decades, organizers are pleased to announce the Pocatello Veterans Day parade is coming back again in 2023.

Those behind the iconic event are now accepting nominations for the marshal for this year’s parade, set to take place in the streets of Pocatello beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.