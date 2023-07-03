POCATELLO — After successfully reviving a Gate City tradition that hadn’t been around for about eight decades, organizers are pleased to announce the Pocatello Veterans Day parade is coming back again in 2023.
Those behind the iconic event are now accepting nominations for the marshal for this year’s parade, set to take place in the streets of Pocatello beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.
“The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade committee is proud to announce the start of nominations for the parade marshal position for this year’s Pocatello Veterans Day Parade,” organizers said in a recent news release. “Nominations can be submitted by anyone who wishes to recognize a deserving veteran. We encourage citizens, veterans’ organizations, community groups and local businesses to participate in this important selection process.”
The primary role for the parade marshal will involve leading the procession through the city and should embody the spirit of service and exemplify the values cherished by local veterans, the news release said.
“Please provide the nominee’s name, contact information and why you believe they would be an ideal parade marshal candidate,” the news release said. “The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, Oct. 6.”
The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade Committee will carefully review all submissions and the chosen parade marshal will be announced on Friday, Oct. 13.
In addition to seeking parade marshal nominations, the parade committee is also looking for community members and groups interested in sponsoring and participating in the parade.
