Brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello

Pocatello Valley Fire District firefighters battled a brush fire along Interstate 15 sout of Pocatello on Friday morning.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The blaze was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday in brush along Interstate 15 near the Blackrock Canyon exit south of Pocatello.