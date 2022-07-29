Pocatello Valley Fire District firefighters battled a brush fire along Interstate 15 sout of Pocatello on Friday morning.
Firefighters battled a brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Friday afternoon.
The blaze was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday in brush along Interstate 15 near the Blackrock Canyon exit south of Pocatello.
Firefighters with the Pocatello Valley Fire District battled the blaze using two brush trucks, two structure trucks and a water tender, according to Chief Karen Aguilar.
The blaze did not threaten any homes or structures, but easily could have had it jumped over the frontage road alongside Interstate 15, Aguilar added.
Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour and then spent another two hours fully extinguishing the blaze. Aguilar said the blaze was about a few acres in size.
Aguilar said several firefighters will remain on scene for a few hours putting out hot spots and ensuring the fire doesn’t reignite.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation, Aguilar said.
No roads were closed as a result of the blaze. Both Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Idaho State Police troopers also responded.
“It’s so hot and dry out right now that it’s making for some pretty scary brush fire conditions,” Aguilar said.
