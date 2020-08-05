A brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon along Autumn Lane south of Pocatello was quashed quickly because the flames were spotted by a Pocatello Valley Volunteer Fire Department member who lives on the street, according to the department's fire chief.
The fire was sparked around 4 p.m. near the Mink Creek area. Karen Aguilar, chief of the Pocatello Valley Volunteer Fire Department, said there's evidence that the fire was started by somebody cutting dead trees with a chain saw.
"Because it was jumped on so quick, it didn't spread as far," Aguilar said.
The Pocatello Fire Department also responded, said Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu. Manu said the fire started along the roadside and was sweeping up the hill in the residential area but was extinguished in time. Crews remained on the scene to mop up hot spots at about 4:45 p.m.