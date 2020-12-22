On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at approximately 8:46 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash eastbound I84 at milepost 71, 14 miles east of Boise.
John Wheeler, 67, of Boise, was westbound on I84 at milepost 71 in a 2007 Mazda B2300 pickup. Christian Giesbrecht, 44, of Pocatello, was eastbound on I84 in a 2021 Peterbilt semi pulling a trailer.
The Mazda crossed into the eastbound lanes, where it collided with the Peterbilt. The Mazda came to rest in the median. The Peterbilt came to rest on the eastbound I84 71 off-ramp.
Giesbrecht and Wheeler were wearing seatbelts. Wheeler succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. His next of kin has been notified.
The left lane was blocked by emergency vehicles for approximately one hour and forty five minutes.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.