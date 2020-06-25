POCATELLO — Tragedy was averted Thursday when a 1-year-old boy was accidentally given a sippy cup containing anti-freeze, Pocatello police said.
The incident was reported after the boy's mother accidentally filled a sippy cup for him from a juice container while they were at a relative's west side Pocatello home. Police said the mother did not know that the container contained antifreeze.
Pocatello police had incorrectly stated on Thursday night that the mother had given her 1-year-old what she thought was Mountain Dew but on Friday police said the mother actually thought she was pouring juice from a juice container.
After the boy's mother filled his sippy cup, his father picked him and his 2-year-old brother up for a regularly scheduled visitation and they left the residence.
More than an hour later, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the mother of the boys poured herself a glass of liquid from the juice container and realized the container was full of antifreeze. Someone at the relative's residence had been doing some car repairs and had put the antifreeze in the empty juice container.
The mother immediately dialed 911 and was transported by a relative to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of antifreeze poisoning.
Pocatello police immediately began searching for the father's car and wanted to issue a statewide Amber Alert in an attempt to find the 1-year-old but couldn't because the incident didn't meet the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert.
Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday Pocatello police spotted the father's car at a residence along Yellowstone Avenue.
Officers made contact with the father and he said that he had thrown out the liquid in the sippy cup before the 1-year-old had a chance to drink it.
As a precaution, the 1-year-old and his 2-year-old brother were transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center and both were determined to be OK.
The boys' mother was treated and released at the hospital for antifreeze poisoning and is back home with her boys.
The names of the boys, their mother and father have not been released.
Police said they are very relieved the incident did not result in tragedy.