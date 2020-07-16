POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council on Thursday asked staff to create a draft resolution so the council can consider adopting Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 Regional Response Plan once the public health board has approved it.
The council debated for about six hours in front of a crowd of about a dozen people on how to respond to COVID-19, including discussion about the controversial possibility of mandating that Pocatellans wear masks.
The meeting included information from Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann. It also included comments from Drs. Jacob DeLarosa of Portneuf Medical Center, Dr. Ronald Solbrig, director of the Idaho State University Student Health Center, and others about the value of wearing masks.
Mayor Brian Blad said the plan, if ultimately approved by the council, could help address the COVID-19 pandemic and help keep people safe. Plus, it would aid the economy.
He said the economy’s being hit and hit hard because people aren’t going out due to fear of the virus and rightfully so.
“So people are not out there in businesses working,” Blad said.
But the impact has varied. For some businesses it definitely has been noticeable and hit them hard, according to Blad.
“Other businesses, no,” he said. “They’ve had record months.”
But he said the impact of the virus will be noticeable for city road and bridge revenue because fewer people are on the road.
“So you won’t see the gas tax and the profit sharing of gas tax,” Blad said. “That being said, though, tourism is down 3.9 percent I believe, and so that’s not very far.”
There was concern about a lack of income tax revenue but the income tax itself came in higher than the state projected pre-COVID figure, Blad said.
“So the city shouldn’t see a big hit there from the state level,” he said. “It’s had a negative effect but it’s also kind of evened itself out, too, I think.”
Blad says he believes the council now has a path forward, and it’s an important step.
“That’s what was our intent today was to have a path forward on what the City Council can do in conjunction with the school district and ISU and Southeastern Idaho Public Health,” Blad said. “I do feel like we made some good strides in the direction of what we can do.”
Council member Rick Cheatum agrees that they got a lot accomplished at the meeting.
“We heard from some professionals who are certainly better informed about the issues of COVID and the implications and the various things that can be done to mitigate what’s going on in the community,” Cheatum said.
He says the Southeastern Idaho Public Health plan that the health agency is considering approving would be ideal.
“To me what they’ve drafted is exactly what we need to do and urge citizens, businesses and everybody in our community and all of Bannock County to adopt,” Cheatum said.
The Southeastern Idaho Public Health board consists of one county commissioner from each of the eight counties in the region. Cheatum says the City Council will take a look at it at 2 p.m. on Aug. 6. Then if the council agrees it could adopt that plan at the council meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug 6.
He says the plan includes the reasons to move into the various stages. That’s important from his perspective.
He said there’s a green stage, which is where the community is now. And if the virus incidence goes up then the stage can go up to yellow and red and then pink, which is considered critical.
“To me it’s exactly what we needed,” Cheatum said.
If approved, all the city needs to do is publicize the plan and make sure people are aware of it — what the implications are — and then move on with daily life.
“You know, get business back in order, get people back on the street buying gas and going places and eating out at restaurants and buying from our stores,” he said.
The council’s move to consider adopting the plan is timely, too. There were 20 new COVID-19 cases in the Southeast region on Thursday.
He says the big problem with what the council talked about previously was enforcement. Law enforcement attending the council meeting said that requiring people to wear masks in public would be impossible to enforce.
“We don’t have the law enforcement people to stand in front of every store in town and make sure everyone’s got a mask on before they go in,” Cheatum said.
That would go against the grain for freedom-loving Idahoans anyway, he said.
“You can’t mandate that kind of thing,” he said. “Not without some dramatic things happening in the community that I would never would want to see happen.”
But the council’s resolution, if approved, would re-emphasize that it’s important for people to wear masks, stay 6 feet apart, wash their hands on a regular basis and keep a social distance at large gatherings.
The goal is to keep Pocatello in the green portion of the COVID-19 plan and to keep the community from moving into the yellow and orange and red levels of concern.
“So that’s what the resolution is about,” Cheatum said.