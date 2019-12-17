POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello on Monday began mailing settlement checks to customers who were billed for municipal utility services between April 2012 and April 2014, according to a Monday news release from city officials.
The settlements are being distributed to ratepayers who paid user fees collected under the city’s illegal payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program. Sixth District Judge Stephen Dunn granted preliminary approval of a $4.5 million settlement to a class-action lawsuit filed against the city in July.
“Class members who are not currently paying utilities to the city of Pocatello must file a claim by Sept. 16, 2020,” Pocatello spokesperson Logan McDougall said in a Monday press release.
The case was originally filed in 2014 by Ricky G. and Logan Robinson, Hill-View Mobile Home Parks and Ed Quinn.
The aforementioned plaintiffs filed the suit against Pocatello asking for a refund in user fees collected under the PILOT component of the city’s utility services. The Idaho Supreme Court ruled the PILOT “was not a reasonable user fee” and District Judge Stephen Dunn granted class certification to city-user fee payers.
Based on the applicable statute of limitations, the city will reimburse Class members for the PILOT component of their utility bills paid from April 2012 through April 2014. In December, 2013, the city of Pocatello stopped collecting PILOT fees; therefore the settlement is based on payments received by the city between April 14, 2012 to Dec. 19, 2013, McDougall said.
The settlement checks being mailed Monday will include all class members currently paying utility bills and those that had active utility billing accounts between April 14, 2012 to Dec. 19, 2013. Additionally, those who filed claims prior to Dec. 11, 2019, will also have their checks mailed on Monday, McDougall said.
Any valid claims received after Dec. 11, 2019 will be paid in January and then on a monthly basis until Sept. 16, 2020, McDougall said.
Of the total $4.5 million settlement amount, Dunn awarded just over $1.1 million to the attorney who represented the plaintiffs in the case. Pocatello utility ratepayers will receive the remaining balance of approximately $3.4 million, McDougall said.
The amount ratepayers will receive is about 8 percent of the total amount they paid to the city of Pocatello during the effective time period and represents the PILOT component of the utility services, McDougall said.
“We’re pleased to have this matter behind us so the city of Pocatello can move forward,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad. “Thank you to the Council for their work on the city’s budget and ensuring that the city did not have to bond for the settlement amount.”
{p dir=”ltr”}For more information on the settlement and to file a claim, visit pocatello.us/756/Class-Action-Settlement.