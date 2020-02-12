POCATELLO — The City of Pocatello is planning to auction off three buildings and a storage lot this spring.
The event, which follows the consolidation of Pocatello’s Street Operations and Sanitation Departments on Garret Way last July, will take place at 1121 S. Second Avenue at 11 a.m. on April 29, according to a news release. Those interested can bid onsite or online at primetimeauctions.com.
Officials say they will auction: the Survey Annex, located at 1428 N. Third Avenue, which has a minimum reserve price of $99,600; the former Sanitation Department, located at 1121 S. Second Avenue, which has a minimum reserve price of $612,000; the former Street Operations Department, located at 1080 S. First Avenue, which has a minimum reserve price of $774,000; and a storage lot, adjacent to the former Street Operations Department, which has a minimum reserve price of $39,600.
More information about the properties and photos are available online at bit.ly/2OuOKvQ.
The auction location will be accessible to those with disabilities, officials said. Those who need additional access accommodations can contact Skyler Beebe at least three days before the event by email at sbeebe@pocatello.us; by phone at 208-234-6248; or by mail at 5815 S. Fifth Avenue, Pocatello, ID.