Friday was a historic day in Pocatello.
The daytime high temperature of 104 degrees on Friday in Pocatello tied the all-time record for the hottest day ever in the Gate City.
The only other day that saw Pocatello ever hit the 104 degree mark was July 22, 2000.
More scorching weather is expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Pocatello and the rest of East Idaho.
The season-high temps have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for East Idaho warning the public about the expected dangerously hot conditions.
The weather service said East Idaho's daytime highs will be 95 to 100 degrees on Saturday and it's possible some areas could even break the 100 degree mark. Similarly high daytime temps are expected on Sunday and Monday as well in East Idaho.
Nighttime lows will be in the abnormally high 60 to 65 degree range in East Idaho throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
The weather service offered the following advice for coping with the scorching conditions: "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible."
In addition to tying the record for Pocatello's hottest day ever, Friday's 104 degree daytime high broke the Gate City's previous record daily high for July 31 of 103 degrees also set in 2000.
Elsewhere in the region, Burley saw a daytime high of 103 degrees on Friday, tying that city's previous July 31 daytime high record also set in 2000. The mercury hit 93 degrees in Stanley on Friday, breaking the previous July 31 daytime high record for that city of 92 degrees, again set in 2000.
Heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings calling for daytime high temps of 100 or more degrees are also in effect this weekend in south central Idaho including the Twin Falls and Jerome areas, southwest Idaho including the Boise and Mountain Home areas, and in North Idaho.
Similar heat warnings are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho except for Wyoming.
The weather service said that if you must do outdoor work this weekend in East Idaho, you should take "frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments."
The weather service added, "Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
