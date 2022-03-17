Pocatello native Kassia Shokes never thought she would find herself in Ukraine one day, but when the 19-year-old was assigned to teach English as a volunteer there in 2021, she fell in love with the eastern European country that many overlook as a travel destination.
Shokes spent four months in Ukraine, teaching English to kids between three and 12 years old at a small school called Little America in Kyiv. The city was in one piece then, and people there were busy, energetic and moving through their regular, daily routines.
Shokes couldn’t have known that just two months after she left, the friends she made and the children she taught would be fleeing their homes for safety from invading Russian military forces.
Having been in Ukraine living with a host family for such an extended time last year, Shokes said she’s heartbroken that the kind people she met there are now caught in the middle of a war that has ripped through Ukraine and made a nightmare of the once-bustling Ukrainian capital city she came to love.
“Ukraine is gorgeous. I went to about 10 European countries and out of all of them, Ukraine was definitely my favorite. I just loved it there,” Shokes said. “The buildings are really tall, lots of vibrant nightlife and lots of people. The metro system is always busy. There are beautiful cathedrals, like about every five minutes you would see a different cathedral, and the people all dress very fancy and stylish. It’s awful to see what’s happening there now.”
Shokes has been getting messages from her host family and the families of the children she taught. They are all distraught and scared. Some of them have fled to neighboring countries, while others have stayed because they don’t want to leave their loved ones, specifically men older than 18 years who are prohibited from leaving the country and are expected to fight.
“I think some of them are just kind of waiting to see what happens, but they definitely wanted to get out because they were scared and the kids were scared,” she said. “I have seen some videos that they've sent me and I don't know if their apartments are even in livable condition right now. I'm not sure if they could even go back to exactly where they lived.”
Shokes said she wants to humanize Ukrainians because at a distance of more than 6,000 miles away, it’s easy for Americans to be removed from what they’re experiencing.
“We just really need to realize what is going on there,” she said. “It's a really big deal even though it’s not our country and it's across the world, it is going to affect us and it is a big deal. We should care more than I think some people realize.”
Shokes went to Highland High School and is currently attending Idaho State University in Pocatello. She’s not yet sure what she wants to study, but she’s interested in physical therapy or pursuing a career in teaching inspired by her time teaching in Ukraine.
Despite the conflict that’s currently playing out between Ukraine and Russia, Shokes hopes to one day return to Ukraine and see her host family and the friends she made there.
“It might take a couple years for it to open up depending on the war, but I would love to go back and teach in the same place and possibly even stay with my same host family, teach at the school and everything because I loved them and I really miss them,” Shokes said. “I just really hope Putin stops the fighting and unnecessary killing and that everyone can stay safe.”