POCATELLO — A 17-year-old Century High School senior is being recognized as one of the nation’s top youth volunteers.
Emma Watts was recently named a Distinguished Finalist for Idaho in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards — the largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer community service in the nation, according to spirit.prudential.com.
Prudential Financial oversees the award program, working in partnership with the National Association of Secondary Principals, according to a news release.
“In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world,” Charles Lowrey, chairman and CCO of Prudential Financial, Inc., said in a news release. “We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society’s challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too.”
Watts says she’s honored to receive the recognition, especially since she knows there are many other youths who are just as deserving of it.
“There are many students working toward serving others to their best ability daily,” she said. “I’m so humbled and grateful just to get the opportunity to be recognized."
Watts is being honored for her volunteer efforts in the local Youth Activism Society, which she co-founded in 2018. She currently serves as the project manager in the non-partisan, youth-led organization that encourages Generation Z to get involved in the community through volunteer work and activism, according to the Youth Activism Society Facebook page.
“Along with spreading awareness of community issues, Emma helped establish partnerships with local businesses and solicited donations to benefit an Eastern Idaho food bank and the Idaho Kidney Institute,” according to the news release.
Watts says she has helped package foods at The Idaho Foodbank with other organizations in the past. But this time she and the YAS members decided they wanted to raise money to help with the food bank’s Backpack program. The food bank gives a backpack full of food to chronically hungry students on the weekend to make sure they have enough to eat, according to idahofoodbank.org.
Watts said her best friend in elementary school used to get those backpacks, but she didn’t realize what they were until she learned more about the program recently. That’s when she decided she wanted to do something to help.
“I was driven to help other kids in the area,” Watts said.
So the YAS group wrote a letter, worked with the not-for-profit JRM Foundation for Humanity to set up a donation fund, and began asking businesses, family members and local residents to contribute.
In the end, the group was able to raise more than $4,000 to help fight food insecurity in Southeast Idaho, according to the news release.
They were able to split those funds between the food bank and the Idaho Kidney Institute. Watts said people struggling with chronic kidney disease require a special diet and sometimes need help purchasing the foods they need.
“We were super excited honestly. We didn’t plan to raise that much,” Watts said, adding that the support they received from local businesses and the community was amazing. “Some people who donated even wanted to help out with assembling backpacks.”
Watts says it was nerve wracking for her to go out and solicit funds from local businesses, and even though she got some “nos,” she’s glad she was able to help spread awareness about hunger issues in the area.
“To help others, sometimes you need to step out of your comfort zone,” she said.
Watts has taken advantage of many other opportunities to help people over the years, participating in service projects through Junior Civitan, 4-H, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and other organizations. And she hopes to continue finding ways to volunteer in the future.
She says she plans to study biochemistry and pharmacy at Idaho State University after she graduates from high school, and she wants to find ways to connect service, science and policy in her career.
“I want to advance the role of science in the service of society,” she said.