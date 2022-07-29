DICK's Sporting Goods donates dozens of balls to Bannock County Sheriff's Office
Sam Baker of the Pocatello DICK's Sporting Goods, center, recently donated dozens of balls to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office for deputies to give to youth while out on patrol.
 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Thanks to a generous donation from DICK'S Sporting Goods, dozens of children could get a brand new ball to play with from Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies out on patrol.

Sam Baker of DICK'S Sporting Goods in Pocatello on Monday arrived at the sheriff’s office with two large bags full of balls, which he then donated to the sheriff's office free of charge.