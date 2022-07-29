POCATELLO — Thanks to a generous donation from DICK'S Sporting Goods, dozens of children could get a brand new ball to play with from Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies out on patrol.
Sam Baker of DICK'S Sporting Goods in Pocatello on Monday arrived at the sheriff’s office with two large bags full of balls, which he then donated to the sheriff's office free of charge.
“DICK'S Sporting Goods brought over two very large bags of balls, including volleyballs, basketballs, soccer balls and footballs,” said Bannock County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeremy Taysom. “We didn’t even have any idea that it was happening. The front desk just called and told us to come up to the front window to speak to someone and there Sam (Baker) was with the balls.”
Taysom said Baker told him to distribute the balls to deputies on the force. From there, deputies can find youth playing with old rugged basketballs or out in the park playing without a ball and offer to give the balls away or replace the outdated equipment, Taysom added.
Additionally, Taysom said the balls could be used much like the agency already uses stuffed animals and blankets, in that they provide those items to youth involved in car crashes or scary situations such as domestic disputes involving parents.
“Sam told us that he thought we could use these balls to give to kids that are out playing around without a ball or with an old beat up ball,” Taysom said. “Even if we are at an accident scene or some type of stressful call involving youth we could give them a ball to play with.”
Taysom said Baker donated the balls knowing that it’s important for local businesses to support law enforcement and to engage in community policing strategies that work to connect the men and women in blue with the members of the community they swore an oath to protect and serve.
“Sam (Baker) said he worked with other departments in the past and really wanted to give a donation to us to ensure that we can continue fostering positive relationships within the community,” Taysom said. “The thing about our community here is we are way ahead of the community policing curve. We have a huge amount of support for law enforcement, fire and all first responders. We have such a phenomenal community out here and we wouldn’t be in such a great place without the community’s help.”
Taysom added, “With all that love and support from the community and when businesses help out like Sam (Baker) did, it really makes our jobs just that much easier.”
Taysom and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeff Fullmer both want to give Baker and DICK'S Sporting Goods huge kudos for their contribution.
“We want to thank DICK'S Sporting Goods for its generous donation and thinking about the first responders in our community,” Fullmer said. “Your kindness definitely doesn’t go unnoticed.”