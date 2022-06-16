A dog who was surrendered to a Pocatello veterinarian for euthanasia is getting a second chance at life after a local rescuer, a string of strangers and a Florida family worked together to get him to his new home on the east coast.
Nacho, a special needs golden retriever who has allergies and needed an expensive knee surgery, was recently dropped off at Alpine Animal Hospital.
The vet there didn't have the heart to end Nacho's life and asked Tine Welch, an animal rescuer in downtown Pocatello, to take in Nacho and she did.
Welch started a sort of backyard animal rescue operation out of her house more than a decade ago and it has evolved into what she calls The Herd, her soon-to-be 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose focus is cat and dog rescues.
When Welch took in Nacho, she said he was terrified and had terrible manners.
The rescuer went to work on her Twitter page, @tine_theherd, which has more than 17,000 followers, to find Nacho a home and help him get medical care. The response was more than Welch could've hoped for.
Nacho's nearly 3,000-mile journey from Pocatello to Sugarloaf Key took the help of nine volunteers over five days as he traveled through several states.
The 18-month-old golden retriever found his forever home with The Golden Ratio, a family-run organization that rescues and rehabs golden retrievers, mainly seniors and those with special needs, including hospice care.
Nacho joined five other golden retrievers at The Golden Ratio family's waterfront home, where he now frolics off-leash and gets to swim in the ocean. Welch said a plan for his surgery is in place and his allergies are being treated.
"Twitter connected us and here we are with a success story," Welch said of finding The Golden Ratio. "Millions and millions of followers on social media have donated to Nacho's care, and we trusted strangers to take this dog across the country, just hoping that their hearts were as big as ours. It turned out they were. He had a fantastic trip, and he is going to have a fantastic life now."
The Golden Ratio has been posting regular updates about Nacho and his new "squad." He looks happy basking in the Florida sunshine.
Welch said she hopes to continue rescuing pups like Nacho and adding to her herd. Once she gets her 501(c)3 status, which she applied for in April, that will enable her to continue and expand her rescue efforts in Pocatello.
"At this point, there is nothing that could stop me from continuing to rescue animals," she said. "I just can't say no to a hurt dog or a cat. I love what I do. They come to me in terrible condition, and I get to change that and see them flourish."