POCATELLO — The Salvation Army Pocatello Outpost has set a goal of raising $95,000 this holiday season to help local families in need.
The Salvation Army started its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 19 and will have bell ringers collecting donations outside of eight area retail locations through Dec. 24.
Adam McGuffie, a spokesman for the organization, said fundraising has fallen behind last year's pace. Through Nov. 29, McGuffie said the campaign had raised $6,300, which is well behind the donations made through the same period last year.
McGuffie said volunteers are also needed to help ring bells. To volunteer as a bell ringer, call 208-705-7862 or sign up at SalArmy.US/RingPocatello.
“We see so many people, especially at this time of the year, struggling to make ends meet to provide for their families. With pandemic poverty and the cost of living continuing to rise, many families are counting on the support we provide and we can only do that with the generous support of our community and neighbors," Lt. Ernie Evans, Pocatello Outpost officer for The Salvation Army, said in a press release. “We run a 100 percent volunteer campaign and every 2-hour shift a volunteer works truly makes a difference.”
More than 25,000 Salvation Army workers and volunteers participate in the Red Kettle Campaign, which has grown into one of the most recognizable charitable campaigns in the country. The Salvation Army annually helps 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through its services, according to the press release.
The local outpost has provided 2,200 holiday meals, more than 7,000 nights of power, 127,283 in emergency assistance, 2,520 nights of shelter, 13,870 hot meals and housing for 84 families within the past year, according to the press release.